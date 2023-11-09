Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 399,303 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 155,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 149,925 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $9,502,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 260,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 135,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 23.2 %

Establishment Labs stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $647.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 755.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

