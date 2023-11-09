Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

EURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Euronav from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Euronav from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.01.

NYSE EURN opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Euronav has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Euronav by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 156.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

