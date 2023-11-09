European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at CIBC

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ERE.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.90 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.31.

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.44, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.20. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.71. The company has a market cap of C$215.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.21.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

