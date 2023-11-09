European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UNFree Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ERE.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.90 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.31.

Shares of ERE.UN stock opened at C$2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$215.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.71. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.44.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

