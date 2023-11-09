European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Outperform”

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2023

Scotiabank upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UNFree Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$4.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.90 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of ERE.UN stock opened at C$2.37 on Wednesday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.44.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.