European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$4.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.90 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.31.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of ERE.UN stock opened at C$2.37 on Wednesday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.44.

(Get Free Report)

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.