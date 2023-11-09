FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 26.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in FB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

FB Financial stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.06. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $44.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.74 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 17.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.46 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,869,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,818,808.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,875,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,474,459.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,869,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,818,808.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBK. Raymond James began coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

