Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,522 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

