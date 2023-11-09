Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FVAL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FVAL opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

