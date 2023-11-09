Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.22.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$35.35 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$30.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.15. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.7264051 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.82, for a total transaction of C$184,620.94. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

