Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTT. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$47.22.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.99. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$30.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.30. The firm has a market cap of C$5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.15. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.7264051 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.82, for a total value of C$184,620.94. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

