Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after purchasing an additional 267,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,055,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,382,000 after purchasing an additional 427,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,391,000 after buying an additional 386,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,636,000 after buying an additional 421,122 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,611. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

