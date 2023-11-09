Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Franco-Nevada worth $33,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,583,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,046,000 after buying an additional 198,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,948,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,682,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,031,000 after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $120.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.15. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $118.23 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

