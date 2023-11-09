FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $19.37 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Redburn Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

