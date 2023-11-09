Garth W.J. Stotts Sells 12,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.20, for a total value of C$362,408.40.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of POU opened at C$28.35 on Thursday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$25.05 and a 12 month high of C$33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.41.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on POU. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.69.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

