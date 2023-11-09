Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.38 million, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

