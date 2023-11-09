Glen Dawson Roane Sells 10,000 Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total transaction of C$384,500.00.

Shares of BDGI stock opened at C$39.16 on Thursday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$24.09 and a 12 month high of C$40.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.19.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

