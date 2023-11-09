goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GSY. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$158.50.

Get goeasy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GSY

goeasy Price Performance

TSE GSY opened at C$125.35 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$87.00 and a 52 week high of C$135.50. The company has a current ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$113.73.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.18 by C$0.10. goeasy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of C$302.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.27 million. Analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.9791667 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.