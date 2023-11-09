goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$165.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$158.50.

Get goeasy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on goeasy

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$125.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$113.73. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$135.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32, a current ratio of 36.85 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.18 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$302.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.27 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 26.88%. As a group, analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.9791667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.