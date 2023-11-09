Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gogo were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gogo by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gogo by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOGO. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

GOGO opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 124.37% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

