Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $37,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,131,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,280,000 after acquiring an additional 85,345 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,488,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,693,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,298,000 after buying an additional 62,389 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,293,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,065,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,646,000 after buying an additional 414,777 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

