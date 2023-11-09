Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Grand Canyon Education worth $32,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $135.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $139.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average of $111.41.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

