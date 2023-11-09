Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

