Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Green Dot by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,364,000 after purchasing an additional 338,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Dot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Green Dot by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDOT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Green Dot Stock Performance

GDOT stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $628.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.37.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

