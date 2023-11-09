H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

HEES stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 72,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 238,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

