Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $35,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HGV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

