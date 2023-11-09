Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.95

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.95 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 9.61 ($0.12). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 108,234 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.95. The firm has a market cap of £56.35 million, a P/E ratio of -243.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

