Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2023

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNFree Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Huntsman worth $35,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUN

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.