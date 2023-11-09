Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Huntsman worth $35,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.52%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

