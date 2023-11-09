Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

HURN opened at $102.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.80.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $196,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,331 shares in the company, valued at $7,508,680.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $30,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $196,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,508,680.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,400 shares of company stock worth $1,040,975 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

