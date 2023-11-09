ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of ICU Medical worth $35,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICU Medical stock opened at $86.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $154.08. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.73 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.57.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $549.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

