IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $676,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of IDEX by 32.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 34.0% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $192.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

