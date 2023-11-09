Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 19.7 %
INSP stock opened at $129.95 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.
Inspire Medical Systems Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
