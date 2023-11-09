Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$232.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$227.00 to C$232.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$230.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities set a C$220.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC set a C$225.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$221.36.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$205.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$196.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$182.01 and a one year high of C$207.83.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

