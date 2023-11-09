Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 177,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

