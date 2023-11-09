Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Netflix (NFLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently:

10/20/2023 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $465.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $455.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $430.00.

10/19/2023 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $510.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $470.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $400.00 to $404.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/19/2023 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $465.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $430.00.

10/17/2023 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $485.00 to $430.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Netflix had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $460.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $525.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

10/11/2023 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $515.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $430.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $400.00 to $390.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/6/2023 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

10/5/2023 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Netflix had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2023 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $505.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $515.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $485.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Netflix had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $293.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

NFLX opened at $436.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.22 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.49.

Get Netflix Inc alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,063 shares of company stock valued at $57,170,783. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.