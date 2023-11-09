iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of iRhythm Technologies worth $35,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

