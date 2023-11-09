Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jamf were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Jamf by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,935,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 908,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 779,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $51,994.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,846.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

