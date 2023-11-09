JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $6,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of JD opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.56. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

