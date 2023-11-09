JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. JD.com has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 277.4% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,500 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,550 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in JD.com by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after buying an additional 1,853,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,120,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,389,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

