Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Kinetik by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Trading Down 1.0 %

KNTK stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.66. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $286,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,337,273 shares in the company, valued at $117,605,500.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

View Our Latest Report on KNTK

About Kinetik

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.