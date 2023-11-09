Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $142.08 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average is $127.70. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

