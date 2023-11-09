Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 2,410 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 96,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.1% in the second quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.6% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 129,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average is $127.70.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

