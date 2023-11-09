Kristina Burow Buys 43,082 Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) Director Kristina Burow bought 43,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $497,597.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,925,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,338,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 3rd, Kristina Burow purchased 22,420 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,139.60.

On Thursday, September 28th, Kristina Burow acquired 41,951 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $563,821.44.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Kristina Burow bought 34,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $398,820.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Kristina Burow purchased 1,500,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics stock. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,309,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,000. Neumora Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.6% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned approximately 2.18% of Neumora Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

