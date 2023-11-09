L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.78

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.78 and traded as low as $10.70. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 6,158 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on L.S. Starrett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

L.S. Starrett Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at L.S. Starrett

In related news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $28,976.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other L.S. Starrett news, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 4,615 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $48,226.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,013.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Tripp sold 2,757 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $28,976.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,129 shares of company stock valued at $95,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Stories

