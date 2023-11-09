Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 8,478,894 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.16.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

