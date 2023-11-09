Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $277,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 2,473.5% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth $726,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Lemonade Stock Performance

LMND opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.05. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

