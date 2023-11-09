Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth about $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 548.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 34.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 193,938.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,573,000 after acquiring an additional 833,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 148,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $122.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.82 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

