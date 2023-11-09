Lisa Marie Ower Sells 39,621 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$614,125.50.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$14.47 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$8.81 and a 1 year high of C$16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.10.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

