Lisa W. Wardell Sells 20,233 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $55.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,753,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,931,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,466,000 after purchasing an additional 143,109 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

