Lisa W. Wardell Sells 29,172 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ATGE opened at $55.26 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

