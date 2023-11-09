Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $275,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 85,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,976,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $518,353,000 after purchasing an additional 61,619 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 189,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 148,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,371,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

